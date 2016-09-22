Sept 22 WCI Communities Inc
* Lennar to acquire WCI Communities
* Transaction gives WCI a total equity value of
approximately $643 million and an enterprise value of $809
million.
* WCI Communities Inc says transaction has been approved by
boards of both Lennar and WCI
* Merger consideration for each WCI share will be $11.75 in
cash, fraction of a share of Lennar class a stock with a value
of $11.75
* Transaction has been approved by boards of both Lennar and
WCI
* Transaction valued at $23.50 per WCI share
* Transaction will be in form of a merger of WCI and a newly
formed Lennar subsidiary
* Deal is structured in a manner intended to cause receipt
of Lennar stock as a result of merger not to be a taxable event
for WCI stockholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: