Sept 22 Targa Resources Partners Lp
* Targa Resources Partners LP prices upsized $1 billion
offering of senior notes and increases maximum aggregate
purchase price for concurrent tender offers
* 2027 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.375 percent per
annum and mature on February 1, 2027 and were priced at par
* Targa Resources Partners LP says notes consisting of
$500.0 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025 and $500.0
million of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* 2025 notes accrue interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per
annum and mature on February 1, 2025 and were priced at par
* Partnership intends to use net proceeds from offering to
fund three previously announced concurrent cash tender offers
