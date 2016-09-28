BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
Sept 27 Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc
* Goldman sachs bdc, inc. Prices $100 million offering of unsecured convertible notes
* Agreed to sell in an offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% convertible notes due 2022
* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility
* Convertible notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year, payable semiannually
* Enterprise Products Partners LP qtrly fully diluted earnings per unit $0.31
* United Therapeutics Corp says entered into a credit agreement for an unsecured, revolving credit facility of up to $1.0 billion