Sept 27 Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc

* Goldman sachs bdc, inc. Prices $100 million offering of unsecured convertible notes

* Agreed to sell in an offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% convertible notes due 2022

* Intends to use net proceeds of this offering to pay down debt under its revolving credit facility

* Convertible notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year, payable semiannually