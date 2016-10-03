Oct 3 Dynegy Inc
* $825 million in existing 2018, 2020 and 2032 Genco notes
will be exchanged
* Dynegy reaches tentative agreement regarding Illinois
Power generating notes restructuring
* Agreement in principle with illinois power generating co,
ad hoc group of Genco bondholders to restructure $825 million in
unsecured debt
* Genco to continue making interest payments on Genco notes,
with payments netted against proposed cash consideration
* Notes to be exchanged for $210 million in new 7-year co's
unsecured notes, $139 million cash consideration, 10 million
Dynegy Inc. warrants
* Notes to be exchanged for 10 million Dynegy Inc. warrants
with a 7-year tenor and strike price of $35 per share
* Co, Genco, ad HOC Group have agreed holders of Genco notes
who enter into RSA on, before agreed date will be paid pro rata
share of $9 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: