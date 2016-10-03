Oct 3 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc
:
* Neptune and Aker Biomarine reach important patent
agreement, recognizing the patents' strength and ending all
litigation
* Acquires rights to use aker's select krill oil-related
patent portfolio in consideration of payment of $4 million
* Royalty payment of $4 million to Aker is payable over
same 15-month period
* Agreement ends all outstanding litigation, with continued
access for Aker to Neptune's composition patents
in consideration of a royalty payment of us$10 million
