Oct 4 TransDigm Group Inc :
* TransDigm announces proposed new term loan, considers
paying special dividend and provides update on estimated fiscal
2016 results
* Considering paying a cash dividend in range of $1.1
billion to $1.5 billion with proceeds of proposed new term loan
* Expects fiscal 2016 EBITDA as defined to be at or modestly
above midpoint of previously stated guidance range
* Based on preliminary expectations, August 9, 2016 guidance
still appears to be materially correct
* Seeking to increase its existing term loan facility by an
additional $650 million term loan
* Expects fiscal 2016 net sales to be at or slightly below
low end of guidance range
