BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Gap Inc
* Gap inc. Reports september sales results
* September same store sales view down 2.9 percent - thomson reuters data
* September sales fell 2 percent to $1.43 billion
* Gap inc.'s comparable sales for september 2016 were down 3 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year.
* Estimated that fire in a building on fishkill, new york distribution center negatively impacted gap inc.'s sept comparable sales by 3 percent points
* As a result of fishkill distribution center fire, expects negative impact of about 3 percentage points to gap's october 2016 comparable sales
* As a result of fishkill distribution center fire, sees negative impact to comparable sales results in q4 of fiscal year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.