Oct 6 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Additional 2024 notes will bear an interest rate of 5.625% per annum and will mature on May 1, 2024

* Pinnacle entertainment announces pricing of $125 million private offering of additional senior notes

* Principal amount of additional 2024 notes is $125.0 million and notes will be issued at a price equal to 100.5% of face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: