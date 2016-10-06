BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc
* Additional 2024 notes will bear an interest rate of 5.625% per annum and will mature on May 1, 2024
* Pinnacle entertainment announces pricing of $125 million private offering of additional senior notes
* Principal amount of additional 2024 notes is $125.0 million and notes will be issued at a price equal to 100.5% of face value
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017