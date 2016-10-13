UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Oct 12 Transgenomic Inc :
* Transgenomic and precipio diagnostics announce planned merger
* Says has filed to complete a reverse stock split of between one-for-ten and one-for-thirty before merger closes
* Anticipated that original precipio security holders will receive between 62% and 80% of outstanding shares of combined co
* Says company's outstanding debt is expected to convert into common and preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CH2M has approached its UK competitor WS Atkins about a possible $4 billion merger- Times,citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jteHJK