Oct 12 Transgenomic Inc :

* Transgenomic and precipio diagnostics announce planned merger

* Says has filed to complete a reverse stock split of between one-for-ten and one-for-thirty before merger closes

* Anticipated that original precipio security holders will receive between 62% and 80% of outstanding shares of combined co

* Says company's outstanding debt is expected to convert into common and preferred shares