Oct 13 Nighthawk Gold Corp :

* Press release - Nighthawk announces strategic investment by kinross gold

* Intends to complete a $10.1 million non-brokered private placement , including a strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corp

* Nighthawk gold corp - offering will consist of up to 6.2 million common shares at a price of $0.50 per common share

* Nighthawk gold - following completion of offering, Kinross will hold about 9.5 pct of Nighthawk's issued and outstanding common shares on undiluted basis