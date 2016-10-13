BRIEF-Millicom announces $600 mln revolving credit facility
* Facility will be used to refinance the company's existing dual-tranche $500 mln revolving credit facility
Oct 13 Bevo Agro Inc
* Bevo Agro Inc. reports on fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 sales rose 19 percent to C$13.11 million
* Qtrly net earnings of $1.7m compared to $881k, a 93% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution