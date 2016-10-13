NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 30
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Oct 13 Reed's Inc
* Reed's Inc announces record third quarter revenues; improvements drive positive operating income
* Q3 sales $12.3 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Reed's inc - Q3 volume increased 18.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Sandvik) The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc