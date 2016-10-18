Oct 18 Edgewater Technology Inc :

* Edgewater announces preliminary third quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $30.8 million

* Edgewater technology inc - total revenue for quarter ended september 30, 2016 is expected to be approximately $30.8 million

* Edgewater technology Inc - we expect Q3 2016 service revenue to be essentially flat on a year-over-year quarterly basis

* "continue to anticipate that we will still see double-digit service revenue growth for full year 2016"

* Edgewater technology- lower than anticipated service revenue performance to negatively affect billable consultant utilization, operating performance in Q3

* Q3 revenue view $34.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: