Oct 24 Acco Brands Corp :
* Acco Brands Corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $431.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $432.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Acco Brands Corp - raises full-year guidance
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 to $0.86
* Qtrly comparable sales declined 3 pct
* Acco Brands Corp - company continues to expect 2016 sales
to increase low single-digits
* Sees free cash flow of approximately $145 million in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $1.55
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted net income increased 3 pct to $32.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: