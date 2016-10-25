Oct 25 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Jetblue announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.72 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income of $199 million, or $0.58 per diluted
share
* Jetblue Airways Corp - revenue passenger miles for Q3
increased 7.6% to 11.9 billion on a capacity increase of 6.3%,
* Q3 load factor 86.3 percent, up 1 points
* Compared with last year, operating expenses for quarter
increased 3%, or $42 million.
* Jetblue Airways Corp - for Q4 of 2016, year over year casm
excluding fuel and profit sharing is expected to grow between
4.5% and 6.5%
* Jetblue Airways Corp - for full year 2016, jetblue expects
year over year casm excluding fuel and profit sharing to grow
between 0.0% and 1.5%
* Jetblue Airways Corp - jetblue's operating expense per
available seat mile (casm) for Q3 decreased 3% year over year to
9.99 cents
