Oct 25 Changfeng Energy Inc

* Says sells its stake in Caofeidian Evergrowth Energy Co Ltd

* Says deal price for JV was satisfied through a cash payment of about RMB $13.0 million (cad$2.6 million) by COMC to Changfeng

* Says CFD group has also agreed to sell its interest in joint venture to COMC

* Changfeng says expects to realize an investment loss of about c$1.3 million on joint venture in 2016