Oct 26 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC

* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC announces interest payment made on its senior notes and entering into limited waiver on its credit facility with first lien lenders

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says made approximate $15 million semi-annual interest payment on its 7.875 pct senior notes due 2020

* Vanguard Natural Resources - expects that semi-annual borrowing base redetermination will be completed by first lien lenders on November 3

* Vanguard Natural Resources -intends to repay borrowing base deficiency of $187.5 million in 5 equal monthly installments of $37.5 million beginning in Jan 2017