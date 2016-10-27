Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
(Corrects company name in headline to 'Build-A-Bear Workshop' from 'Build-A-Bear Qorkshop')
Oct 27 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc reports over 100% increase in GAAP pre-tax income for the third quarter fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue $83.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.5 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 2.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales decrease 2.2%
* Sees 2016 total revenue to increase in low single-digit range compared to prior year
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - sees consolidated comparable sales in range of negative low-single-digit to positive low-single-digit for 2016 fiscal year
* Build-A-Bear Workshop - company retained Guggenheim Securities, LLC as its financial advisor and Bryan Cave LLP as its legal counsel to assist with strategic review
* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - co sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million and depreciation and amortization of approximately $16 million
* Company expects to increase its 2016 GAAP pre-tax income by 5% to 15% compared to prior year GAAP results
* Excluding impact of foreign exchange, pre-tax income is expected to grow 15% to 25% in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.