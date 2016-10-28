Oct 28 Exxon Mobil Corp
* ExxonMobil earns $2.7 billion in third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.63
* Quarterly upstream earnings were $620 million in Q3 of
2016, down $738 million from Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.2 million barrels
per day, down 120,000 barrels per day.
* Quarterly downstream earnings were $1.2 billion, down $804
million from Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly oil-equivalent production was 3.8 million
oil-equivalent barrels per day, with liquids down 5.1 percent
and natural gas up 0.8 percent
* Quarterly natural gas production was 9.6 billion cubic
feet per day, up 77 million cubic feet per day from 2015
* Q3 2016 earnings of $2.7 billion decreased $1.6 billion,
or 38 percent, from Q3 of 2015
* Q3 total revenue and other income $58,677 million versus.
$67,344 million year-ago
* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.2 billion were $56
million lower than Q3 of 2015
* Q3 2016 capital and exploration expenditures were $4.2
billion, down 45 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Quarterly cash flow from operations and asset sales was
$6.3 billion, including proceeds associated with asset sales of
$1 billion
* Q3 oil-equivalent production 3,811 koebd versus. 3,918
koebd last year
* Q3 worldwide refinery throughput 4,365 kbd versus. 4,457
kbd last year
* "While the operating environment remains challenging,
company continues to focus on capturing efficiencies, advancing
strategic investments"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: