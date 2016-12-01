PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 1 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec acquires majority ownership of faiveley transport; updates 2016 guidance, provides 2017 preliminary information
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $3.45 to $3.50
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.00 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue down about 10 percent
* Acquired majority ownership of Faiveley Transport S.A., after completing purchase of Faiveley family's stake
* Says acquired family stake for about $212 million in cash and 6.3 million shares of Wabtec common stock
* Total deal price for 100 percent of shares of Faiveley transport is about $1.7 billion, including assumed debt and net of cash acquired
* Says $1.2 billion cash portion of transaction will be funded from about $325 million of cash on hand
* Says expects to realize at least $50 million in annual pre-tax synergies from combination by year three
* Says transaction will be accretive to Wabtec's earnings per diluted share in 2017
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.02, revenue view $2.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenues to be about $4.2 billion; FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be about 8 percent higher than Co's adjusted earnings in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: