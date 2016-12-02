Dec 2 Rubicon Minerals Corp
* Rubicon Minerals announces creditor approval of
restructuring plan
* Rubicon Minerals Corp- Intends to seek approval of plan
from Ontario Superior court of justice on December 8, 2016
* Rubicon-Pursuant to,upon completion of
restructuring,principal amount outstanding under loan agreement
dated May 12, 2015 will be reduced to C$12 million
* Rubicon Minerals-CPPIB credit to receive consideration
including payment of C$20 million, 14.5 million newly issued
common shares of co under loan agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: