Dec 5 Tigenix Nv :

* Tigenix announces launch of proposed initial public offering in the United States

* Says intends to offer , 2.75 million ads representing 55 million ordinary shares in an initial public offering in united states

* Says each of ADSS offered represents right to receive twenty ordinary shares