Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Tigenix Nv :
* Tigenix announces launch of proposed initial public offering in the United States
* Says intends to offer , 2.75 million ads representing 55 million ordinary shares in an initial public offering in united states
* Tigenix NV - intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, 2.75 million american depositary shares
* Says each of ADSS offered represents right to receive twenty ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.