UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Belden Inc
* Belden submits additional letter to Digi International Inc regarding potential acquisition
* Belden Inc - reiterates proposal to acquire Digi International for $13.82 per share in cash
* Belden Inc - acquisition would be fully funded with existing cash reserves and therefore is not subject to any financing contingency
* Belden - "Digi's management and board of directors have remained unwilling to respond or engage in discussions with Belden" regarding potential deal
* Belden - if Digi continues to ignore co's requests for meeting and/or refuse to engage in discussions, prepared to pursue alternative paths to complete deal
* Belden Inc - "believes this proposal to be a full and fair offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.