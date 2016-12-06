India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Dec 6 Abivax SA :
* Abivax provides update on clinical development program for ABX464 for functional cure of patients with hiv-infection
* New clinical trial, ABX464-005, studying effect of ABX464 on HIV reservoir submitted for regulatory authorization
* Ongoing second phase IIa treatment interruption study (ABX464-004) now expected to deliver top-line results in april 2017
* New pre-clinical data suggest strong anti-inflammatory activity of ABX464: proof-of-concept clinical study in inflammatory bowel disease planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct