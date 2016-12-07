Dec 7 Perisson Petroleum Corp
* Perisson increases maximum financing proceeds
* Perisson Petroleum Corp - has increased maximum amount of
financing from CDN$10 million to CDN$50 million
* Perisson Petroleum Corp - each debenture will have a
principal face value of $50,000 and entitles holder to interest
at a rate of 8% per annum
* Perisson Petroleum Corp - proposed financing will consist
of convertible debentures maturing on date that is two years
following closing date
