Dec 7 Perisson Petroleum Corp

* Perisson increases maximum financing proceeds

* Perisson Petroleum Corp - has increased maximum amount of financing from CDN$10 million to CDN$50 million

* Perisson Petroleum Corp - each debenture will have a principal face value of $50,000 and entitles holder to interest at a rate of 8% per annum

* Perisson Petroleum Corp - proposed financing will consist of convertible debentures maturing on date that is two years following closing date