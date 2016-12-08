MOVES-JPMorgan investment banker Stephen Berenson retires
Jan 26 Stephen Berenson, a vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co, has retired after more than three decades with the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Dec 8 Macdonald Mines Exploration Ltd
* Macdonald Mines Exploration - as per option agreement, Macdonald Mines will earn up to undivided 75% interest in noble's wawa-holdsworth project
* Pursuant to terms of option agreement, Macdonald Mines will be operator of wawa-holdsworth project
* Macdonald mines announces joint venture agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REVOLUTION LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES AMENDS AND EXTENDS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA
