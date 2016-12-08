Dec 8 Boralex Inc
* Increases FY dividend by 7.1 percent to C$0.60per share
* Transaction is expected to be double-digit accretive to
2017 discretionary cash flow per share
* Boralex revises upward its 2017 EBITDA target from $290
million to $375 million
* To acquire interest in 230 MW Niagara region wind farm for
a total cash consideration of $238.5 million
* Niagara region wind farm is expected to generate
approximately $84 million in annual run-rate EBITDA
* Announces an increase in its 2020 contracted capacity
target from 1,650 MW to 2,000 MW
* Boralex announces the acquisition of Enercon's interest in
the 230 MW Niagara Region wind farm, a $150 million public
equity offering and a 7.1% increase in its annual dividend per
share
