BRIEF-Delta Air Lines names Jeanne Jackson to board of directors
* Delta board of directors names Jeanne Jackson as newest member
Dec 9 Nasdaq Inc :
* At end of settlement date of November 30, 2016, short interest in 2,325 nasdaq global market(sm )securities totaled 7.43 billion shares
* Short interest in 777 securities on Nasdaq capital market(sm )totaled 650.2 million shares at end of settlement date of Nov. 30, 2016
* Short interest in all 3,102 nasdaq securities totaled 8,078,516,663 shares at November 30, 2016 settlement date
* Nasdaq announces end-of-month open short interest positions in nasdaq stocks as of settlement date November 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Delta board of directors names Jeanne Jackson as newest member
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The 51st edition of the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. The National Football League's championship game is annually the most-watched television program in the United States, with last year's game commanding 111.9 million viewers.
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: