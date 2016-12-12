UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 27
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
Dec 12 Accenture Plc
* Accenture PLC - under new contract, accenture will continue to provide Microsoft with procurement, accounts payable, financial and accounting services
* Microsoft awards accenture seven-year contract extension for finance, accounting and procurement business process services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)