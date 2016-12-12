Dec 12 Just Energy Group Inc:

* Just Energy Group Inc announces expansion into Germany through acquisition of 95% of db SWDirekt

* Just Energy Group Inc says additional terms of deal include a EUR1.6 million payment upon achievement of sales targets

* Just Energy Group Inc says has acquired 95 percent of issued and outstanding shares of swdirekt for EUR3.4 million

* Just Energy - additional terms of deal also include earn-out of 5% of cumulative positive EBITDA in each FY up to maximum aggregate earn-out payment of EUR25 million