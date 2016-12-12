PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 12 Just Energy Group Inc:
* Just Energy Group Inc announces expansion into Germany through acquisition of 95% of db SWDirekt
* Just Energy Group Inc says additional terms of deal include a EUR1.6 million payment upon achievement of sales targets
* Just Energy Group Inc says has acquired 95 percent of issued and outstanding shares of swdirekt for EUR3.4 million
* Just Energy - additional terms of deal also include earn-out of 5% of cumulative positive EBITDA in each FY up to maximum aggregate earn-out payment of EUR25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING/SYDNEY, Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd may reapply to the U.S. Transportation Department for permission to coordinate prices and flight schedules now the Trump administration is in charge, Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said.
* Platinex acquires strike extension along historic gold structure in asquith township near shining tree, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: