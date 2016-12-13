Dec 13 FXCM Inc

* Retail customer trading volume of $353 billion in November 2016, 16% higher than October 2016 and 18% higher than November 2015

* Active accounts of 179,432 as of November 30, 2016, an increase of 1,483, or 1%, from October 31, 2016

* Institutional customer trading volume of $28 billion in November 2016, 17% higher than October 2016 and 32% lower than November 2015

FXCM reports monthly metrics