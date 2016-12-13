BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
Dec 13 FXCM Inc
* Retail customer trading volume of $353 billion in November 2016, 16% higher than October 2016 and 18% higher than November 2015
* Active accounts of 179,432 as of November 30, 2016, an increase of 1,483, or 1%, from October 31, 2016
* Institutional customer trading volume of $28 billion in November 2016, 17% higher than October 2016 and 32% lower than November 2015
* FXCM reports monthly metrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.