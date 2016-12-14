Dec 13 Pacific Safety Products Inc
* Board remains unable to conclude at this time that MKU
offer constitutes a superior proposal
* Pacific Safety- can be no assurance that MKU offer will
lead to termination of Safariland agreement and execution of an
arrangement agreement with MKU
* Board has not changed its recommendation with respect to
pending transaction with Safariland
* Pacific Safety- board reviewing to determine whether,
among other things, MKU has financial ability to complete
proposed transaction
* Pacific Safety Products Inc provides further update on
unsolicited offer of $0.25 per share from MKU Limited
