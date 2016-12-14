Dec 14 Bioscrip Inc
* Bioscrip - Q4 2016 revenue expected to be at high end of
previously announced ranges of $232 million to $239 million
* Bioscrip inc - proposed amendment to its credit agreement
( "amendment") intended to amend original credit agreement,
dated july 31, 2013
* Bioscrip inc - under proposed terms of amendment, loan
maturity of july 31, 2018 would remain unchanged
* Bioscrip inc - remains on pace to realize an additional $8
million to $10 million in further cost structure improvements in
2017
* Bioscrip inc says q4 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to
be at high end of previously announced range of $6 million to $8
million
* Bioscrip provides business update and outlines plan to
increase liquidity
