Dec 14 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd :

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - deal for total cash consideration of $250 million

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - board of directors of Prairiesky has unanimously approved transaction

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - transaction increases Prairiesky's oil production and liquids weighting adding over 600 barrels per day of crude oil

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - concurrent with transaction, prairiesky has entered into a $251 million bought deal equity financing

* Prairiesky announces royalty acquisition and concurrent bought deal equity financing