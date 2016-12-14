Dec 14 Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* Apogee Enterprises Inc - deal with sotawall is expected to add $75 million to $100 million to fourth-quarter framing segment backlog

* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $70 million

* 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 26.7 percent and operating margin approximately 11.5 percent

* Q3 earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 revenue $274.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $272.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.85 to $2.95

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: