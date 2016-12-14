Albania's state oil firm takes over fields from partner
TIRANA, Jan 26 Albania's state-owned Albpetrol said on Thursday it had reclaimed two oil zones from its output-sharing partner GBC Oil after it failed to pay Albpetrol more than $20 million.
Dec 14 Apogee Enterprises Inc :
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - deal with sotawall is expected to add $75 million to $100 million to fourth-quarter framing segment backlog
* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $70 million
* 2017 gross margin is expected to be approximately 26.7 percent and operating margin approximately 11.5 percent
* Q3 earnings per share $0.78
* Q3 revenue $274.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $272.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.85 to $2.95
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Citigroup Inc executives are confident about the Mexico economy and their Citibanamex subsidiary because the country's low labor costs will make it competitive in global exports regardless of potential changes by the U.S. government in trade agreements.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Thursday it was hopeful it can cope with any U.S. tax reforms after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on the back of a stronger stock market.