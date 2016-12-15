BRIEF-Chunghwa Telecom qtrly basic earnings per share NT$1.00
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Dec 15 Pennine Petroleum Corp :
* Pennine Petroleum Corp says also announces resignation of John Garden from board of directors
* Pennine Petroleum Corp - appointment of Michal J. Holub, CA to position of chief financial officer
* Pennine appoints Holub as chief financial officer, announces stock options at $0.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar bounces overnight but seen vulnerable to profit taking