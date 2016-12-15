PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Dell Technologies Inc
* Dell technologies inc - intends to apply proceeds from sale to new class v group repurchase program
* Dell technologies - approved new stock repurchase program under which co is authorized to repurchase up to $500 million of shares of co's class v stock
* Dell technologies - suspends existing dhi group repurchase program; enters into agreement to sell to vmware $500 million of vmware class a common stock
* Dell technologies - entered into stock purchase agreement under which vmware inc will purchase for cash $500 million of vmware class a common stock from dell's unit
* Dell technologies announces new class v common stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, Jan 25 Hyundai Motor on Wednesday posted a 39 percent drop in its quarterly net profit, missing a consensus forecast, hit by heavy discounts to sell their smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States.
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors