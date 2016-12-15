BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Evoke Pharma Inc
* Evoke Pharma - During review and labeling negotiations, safety and efficacy data from completed Gimoti studies may be used to support info included in Gimoti label
* Evoke Pharma - FDA agreed demonstration of equivalent exposure to listed drug, reglan 10 mg, in pharmacokinetic trial could serve as portion of NDA for Gimoti
* Evoke Pharma - Upon demonstration of appropriate exposure in a PK trial, co will submit PK data and prior clinical studies to agency for review in Gimoti nda
* Says FDA agreed that no new efficacy or safety study would be required, if bioequivalence criteria were met
* Evoke receives positive NDA submission guidance from US FDA for Gimoti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.