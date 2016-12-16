BRIEF-Dunes Point Capital announces the acquisition of Power Distribution from Smiths Group PLC
* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC
Dec 16 Clearwater Paper Corp :
* Clearwater Paper Corp - deal for $68.25 million
* Clearwater Paper Corp- clearwater paper believes acquisition will be immediately accretive
* Clearwater paper acquires manchester industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aldridge provides land acquisition update and announces the appointment of Scotia Capital as financial advisor
STUTTGART, Jan 27 German car parts maker Bosch reported a slide in profits for 2016 as it invested in the development of products for connected and electric vehicles.