Dec 16 Altagas Ltd

* Under settlement agreement Altagas agreed to contribute 391,879 self-generated carbon offsets

* Altagas pipeline partnership, ASTC power partnership granted full release from all past, present, future obligations respecting sundance b ppas

* Settlement agreement Altagas has agreed to make a total of $6 million in cash payments over three years starting in 2018

* Altagas and Government of Alberta reach definitive agreement to settle power purchase arrangement dispute