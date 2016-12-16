BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Dec 16 Altagas Ltd
* Under settlement agreement Altagas agreed to contribute 391,879 self-generated carbon offsets
* Altagas pipeline partnership, ASTC power partnership granted full release from all past, present, future obligations respecting sundance b ppas
* Settlement agreement Altagas has agreed to make a total of $6 million in cash payments over three years starting in 2018
* Altagas and Government of Alberta reach definitive agreement to settle power purchase arrangement dispute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru