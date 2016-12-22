Dec 22 Varian Medical Systems Inc :

* Varex plans to finance acquisition through an expansion of its bank credit facilities to approximately $600 million

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to varex following closing

* Acquisition is expected to close after planned separation of Varex from Varian

* Varian Medical Systems Inc says Varex will pay $276 million to acquire PerkinElmer's medical imaging business

* "will serve to accelerate our profitable growth with more than $140 million in new revenue"

* Varian medical systems announces agreement to acquire PerkinElmer's medical imaging business; $276 million acquisition to expand digital flat panel business for Varex Imaging