BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
Dec 22 Varian Medical Systems Inc :
* Varex plans to finance acquisition through an expansion of its bank credit facilities to approximately $600 million
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to varex following closing
* Acquisition is expected to close after planned separation of Varex from Varian
* Varian Medical Systems Inc says Varex will pay $276 million to acquire PerkinElmer's medical imaging business
* "will serve to accelerate our profitable growth with more than $140 million in new revenue"
Varian medical systems announces agreement to acquire PerkinElmer's medical imaging business; $276 million acquisition to expand digital flat panel business for Varex Imaging
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
