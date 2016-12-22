BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 Blackrock Capital Investment Corp :
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp- changes will be effective January 1, 2017
* Says Michael Zugay appointed CEO
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corp says James Keenan, global head of fundamental credit at Blackrock, has been appointed as new chairman of board
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation appoints new chief executive officer and new chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.