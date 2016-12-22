GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
Dec 22 Craft Brew Alliance Inc :
* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31
* Craft Brew Alliance - as per CBA's amended and restated exchange and recapitalization agreement with Anheuser-Busch, a-b may designate 2 individuals as directors of cba
* Mills currently serves as a vice president for high end at Anheuser-Busch
* Craft Brew Alliance Inc- Nickolas A. Mills and Michael R. Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board
* Taylor serves as a vice president for North America zone of Anheuser-Busch Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading, adds settled oil prices)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST