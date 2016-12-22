Dec 22 Craft Brew Alliance Inc :

* Craft Brew Alliance - Taylor will fill two vacancies on CBA's board, including one vacancy arising from departure of Thomas Larson, effective Dec 31

* Craft Brew Alliance - as per CBA's amended and restated exchange and recapitalization agreement with Anheuser-Busch, a-b may designate 2 individuals as directors of cba

* Mills currently serves as a vice president for high end at Anheuser-Busch

* Taylor serves as a vice president for North America zone of Anheuser-Busch