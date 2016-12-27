Dec 27 VisionChina Media Inc

* VisionChina announces third quarter and nine months 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 8.5 percent to $12.8 million

* VisionChina Media -Stanley Wang, VisionChina Media's chief financial officer, has resigned effective immediately to pursue other opportunities

* VisionChina Media -has initiated search for Wang's replacement, appointed Johnson Chou, VisionChina Media's financial controller to assume Wang's responsibilities

* Basic and diluted net income per ADS were $0.63 and $0.19, respectively, in Q3 of 2016