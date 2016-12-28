PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 28 Gas Natural Inc
* Gas Natural Inc. Shareholders approve merger with first reserve
* Gas Natural Inc - Gas Natural and First Reserve continue to expect to complete transaction in second half of 2017
* Gas Natural Inc - over 73.0 percent of outstanding shares voted, with 98.2 percent approving proposed merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.