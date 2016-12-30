Corporates lead way in renewed LatAm bond supply surge
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
Dec 30 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp :
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation provides update on Atlantic Sunrise Project, announces gas sale and purchase agreement
* Issuance of final EIS is a key step toward FERC's final decision on project, which is expected in early 2017
* Williams Partners anticipates beginning construction in mid-2017, allowing for a full in-service of project in mid-2018
* Also reported execution of a new definitive gas sale and purchase agreement with an undisclosed company
* Has agreed to sell additional 150,000 MMBTU/day of natural gas for 3 years commencing on full in-service of Atlantic Sunrise Project
* To increase committed sales on atlantic sunrise project utilizing capacity subscribed to by co or by third parties to about 1 BCF/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (IFR) - The Latin American primary markets were enjoying another burst of activity on Wednesday as corporates led the way following a deluge of sovereign supply last week.
* Facebook Inc says announcing 3 updates to Trending, a feature that shows people popular topics being discussed on Facebook
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)