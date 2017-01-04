BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 4 JDL Gold Corp
* JDL gold provides corporate update
* Intends to increase throughput at koricancha mill gradually over coming quarters towards its installed capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month
* Export, refining recommenced in December with export and sales of 810 ounces of gold and 1,000 ounces of silver completed as of month-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)