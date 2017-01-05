BRIEF-Patterson-Uti Energy enters into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility
* Entered into agreement with certain lenders under revolving credit facility to exercise about $95.8 million of $100 million commitment
Jan 4 Colony Starwood Homes
* Colony Starwood Homes upsizes offering, prices $300 million of convertible senior notes
* Colony Starwood Homes - pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* Colony Starwood Homes says pricing of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022
* Colony Starwood Homes - offering was upsized from previously announced $250 million aggregate principal amount
* Colony Starwood Homes - intends to use proceeds from offering to repurchase, certain of its 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kinder Morgan Inc - on January 18, 2017, board of directors of Kinder Morgan, inc elected Kimberly A. Dang as a member of board of directors
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Mexico is preparing to discuss changes to trade rules about a product's country of origin to try to avoid a disruptive fight with the United States over commerce.