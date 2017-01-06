BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 6 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd :
* Concord medical announces completion of private offering by its subsidiary, Meizhong Jiahe Hospital Management Corp. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing