Jan 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
:
* Teva provides 2017 financial outlook
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Copaxone 40 mg/ml is
not expected to face generic competition in the United States
during 2017
* Sees 2017 non gaap net revenues $23.8 billion - $24.5
billion
* Teva Pharmaceutical -- compared to 2016, foreign exchange
rate fluctuations are expected to have an adverse impact of $0.8
billion on revenues in 2017
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd sees 2017 non-gaap free
cash flow $6.3 - $6.7 billion
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd- expect generic
revenues in united states to be approximately 43pct-45pct of
generics segment revenues in 2017
* Sees 2017 adjusted eps $4.90 - $5.30
* Teva Pharma-entry of 2 AB-rated generic competitors in
U.S. In February could reduce 2017 revenue by $1.0-$1.2 billion,
reduce non-gaap EPS by $0.65 to $0.80
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.82, revenue view $25.32
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - expect profitability
of generics segment in 2017 to be between 30pct and 31pct.
